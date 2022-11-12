 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notice

  • 0

Ellen Tolliver, 54, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the famiy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert