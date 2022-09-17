Alvin L. Walker, 85, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie. Arrangements are entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.
Death notice
