Lukas S. Goller, 36, of Watertown, formerly of Somers, died June 27, 2022, at Watertown Memorial Hospital. Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford is assisting the family.
Death notice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southeast Wisconsin seems to be suddenly full of bears, with black bear sightings reported in Elkhorn, Franklin and Wheatland, among others
While people are able for the most part to fly flags of their choosing on their own property, that doesn’t mean they should fly divisive flags or ones with profanities.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile runaway who was reported missing last week…
One of Downtown Kenosha’s most iconic men’s stores wants the city to approve two temporary parking spaces next to its building for customers t…
A semi-truck attempting to turn westbound onto 75th Street east of Green Bay Road got its rear trailer tires caught in road construction mater…
A Kenosha area swimmer set an American swimming record in the 1500-meter S9 Freestyle event at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aqua Arena last we…
Girl suffers broken bones after driver fleeing police crashes into vehicle at 33rd Avenue and 60th Street Monday
A 12-year-old girl suffered broken bones after a driver reportedly fleeing police crashed into the car she had been riding in Monday afternoon.
A year ago, the average price of gas in Kenosha was just over $3, according to the American Automobile Association.
"I always think of how many sunrises it saw, and how many snowstorms, and how many birds sat in the tree, and the rainbows and everything that that tree saw."
While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry because of the pandemic, their activity was almost pe…