 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notice

Death notice

  • 0

Lukas S. Goller, 36, of Watertown, formerly of Somers, died June 27, 2022, at Watertown Memorial Hospital. Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford is assisting the family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert