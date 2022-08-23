Death notice

Patricia Ann Sheehan, 86, of Kenosha, formerly of Racine, died at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab in Pleasant Prairie on Aug. 17, 2022. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
