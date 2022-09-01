DEATH NOTICE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia M. Yesko, age 84, of Waterford, died on Aug. 31, 2022,  at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Mealy Funeral Home of Waterford is assisting the family.

