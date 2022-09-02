DEATH NOTICE

Frederick Lawrence Tilsner, age 61, died at his residence Aug. 28, 2022. Piasecki Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
SOMERS — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of highways S and H (88th Avenue) Tuesday night.
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through…
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.
The skydiver was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week when he died.
For hundreds of local police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers in Kenosha County, 911 dispatchers are the critical link betwe…
A 6-year-old girl died at Bear Paw Beach in Racine County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.
"I’m here to set the record straight. I was there. Governor Evers has been very supportive to our community and I think everyone needs to know that."
This year, Logan Tomasello would have been entering his senior year of college.
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week in two counties, starting with Ke…
