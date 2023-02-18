Michael James Wilson, 72, of Kenosha, died on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his home. Proko Funeral Home. is serving the family.
DEATH NOTICE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation on Wednesday evening for attempt…
A Kenosha mother and son accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place now face numerous criminal charges.
Kenosha’s HuHot Mongolian Grill restaurant has permanently closed.
He didn't want to get into coaching, but he wanted to give back to the game. So this Badgers forward from the mid 2000s decided to become a ba…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.