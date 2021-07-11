Death notices for July 12
Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up.
Couple blocked from accessing Mount Pleasant business was paid $1.6M in exchange they didn’t agree to
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchanged.
Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.
WATCH NOW: Car enthusiast meet-up at Kenosha restaurant parking lot ends in hit-and-run, disorderly conduct incidents
Authorities responded to what they described as a chaotic scene involving a reported disorderly conduct and a hit-and-run, among other inciden…
To encourage customers to try the new ingredients, thousands of restaurants plan to give away up to one million free sandwiches between on July 13.
Kenosha’s House of Gerhard restaurant opened as usual Tuesday after a car crashed into the building before dawn.
A Kenosha man is being held on $25,000 bond after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Kenosha protest was a sex offender.
In a flurry of articles this past week, Governor Evers, his administration, and local partisans have launched a concerted effort to sugarcoat …
Long after grand opening, Kenosha County safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors
The collapse of plans for a safe house for sex trafficking survivors in Pleasant Prairie has frustrated volunteers, who gave hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars to the project.