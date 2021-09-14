 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Sept. 15
• Helen Mae Cable, 86, died Sept. 13.

• Antoinette "Toni" Dismore, 80, of Kenosha, died Sept. 11.

• Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, died Sept. 6.in Phoenix, Arizona.

• Dennis Paul Gerou, 63. of Bristol, died Sept. 12.

• Alan C. D. Goldsmith, 76, of Kenosha, died Sept. 12.

• Lawrence F. Green, 74, of Kenosha, died Sept. 12.

• Craig Gerard Heinzen, 64, formerly of Kenosha, died July 16 in Roswell, N.M.

• Ray L. Jacobson, 81, of Kenosha, died Sept. 10.

• Romano Lenci, 93, of Kenosha, died Sept. 11.

• Robert "Bob" M. Pacetti, 68, of Kenosha, died Sept. 10.

• Michael Joseph Stanczak, 80, of Pleasant Prairie, died Sept. 8.

• Nancy Yuenkel, age 66, of Wauwatosa, formerly of Kenosha, died recently.

