Death notices list for Sept. 12
• Lawrence "Butch" J. Bruton Jr., 86, of Twin Lakes, died Sept. 5.

• Lorraine Cicchini, 91, of Kenosha, died Sept. 3.

• Harold "Hal" Clifford Dennison, 70, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died Sept. 6.

• Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, died Sept. 6.

• Ray L. Jacobson, 81, of Kenosha, died Sept. 10.

• Todd A. Kremis, 72, of Racine, died Sept. 5.

• Mark Putrow, 63, of Kenosha died Aug. 2.

• Janine M. Sznitko, 35, of Kenosha, died Sept. 4.

• Laurie Helen Reisenauer, 83, of Holly, Mich., and formerly of Kenosha, died July 19.

• Linda Mary Roberts, 73, of Salem, died Sept. 9.

• Susan C. "Sue" Ropiak died April 8.

• Ronald Albert White Sr. of Burlington,  formerly Twin Lakes. No date of death provided.

• Mark Stephen Young, 67, of Kenosha, died Sept. 8.

• Nancy Yuenkel, 66, formerly of Kenosha, died Sept. 8. 

• Elayne Marie Zapp, 81, of Kenosha, died Sept. 1.

Obituaries can be found on pages B3-5.

