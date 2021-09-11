Death notices list for Sept. 12

• Lawrence "Butch" J. Bruton Jr., 86, of Twin Lakes, died Sept. 5.
• Lorraine Cicchini, 91, of Kenosha, died Sept. 3.
• Harold "Hal" Clifford Dennison, 70, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died Sept. 6.
• Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, died Sept. 6.
• Ray L. Jacobson, 81, of Kenosha, died Sept. 10.
• Todd A. Kremis, 72, of Racine, died Sept. 5.
• Mark Putrow, 63, of Kenosha died Aug. 2.
• Janine M. Sznitko, 35, of Kenosha, died Sept. 4.
• Laurie Helen Reisenauer, 83, of Holly, Mich., and formerly of Kenosha, died July 19.
• Linda Mary Roberts, 73, of Salem, died Sept. 9.
• Susan C. "Sue" Ropiak died April 8.
• Ronald Albert White Sr. of Burlington, formerly Twin Lakes. No date of death provided.
• Mark Stephen Young, 67, of Kenosha, died Sept. 8.
• Nancy Yuenkel, 66, formerly of Kenosha, died Sept. 8.
• Elayne Marie Zapp, 81, of Kenosha, died Sept. 1.