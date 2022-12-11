DEATH NOTICES

Caro Nau (Nee: Hughes), of Salem, died on Dec. 9, 2022, at Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. Sturino Funeral Home, Racine, is assisting the family.
