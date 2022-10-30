 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Debra Cancino, 69, of Kenosha, died on Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Hospital. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.

Julie A. Snowtala, 59, of Kenosha, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center. The Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family.

John “Doug” Langdon, 74, of Kenosham died on Oct. 25, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.

Dennis Bowen, 87, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.

Joseph “Joe” C. Schantz, 43, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. The Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family.

