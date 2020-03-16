Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There are two pending cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of this morning, said Liane Blanck, population health project manager for the Ken…
- Updated
RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has declared a state of emergency in Racine County in response to the COVID-19 (coronaviru…
- Updated
A 30-year-old Kenosha man is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after allegedly sq…
- Updated
County Executive Jim Kreuser today declared a state of emergency in Kenosha County in an effort to guard against the spread of COVID-19 (coron…
- Updated
The coronavirus is here. But fear not. Mass panic is also here. Fear. I'm a doctor and an infectious diseases specialist. I've been at this for more than 20 years seeing sick patients on a daily basis. I have worked in inner city hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa. HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, SARS, measles, shingles, whooping cough, diphtheria ... there is little I haven't ...
Coronavirus update: 'Shutdown' urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week
- Updated
As shelves emptied at grocers and sellers of other essential supplies, the top U.S. disease expert suggested a 14-day general "shutdown" to curb COVID-19. Catch up on everything you need to know about the pandemic.
- Updated
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday ordered all K-12 schools, public and private, to close starting Wednesday.
A Kenosha man is facing felony drug charges after being located by police investigating a shooting.
ELKHORN — A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl near downtown Lake Geneva while pedestrians walked past was sentenced today to 10 years …
- Updated
A Kenosha teenager is charged with allegedly taking a running vehicle on Feb. 5.