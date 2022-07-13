Deborah Ramsey Dives in to her 8th Transplant Games of America

66 year old Deborah Ramsey of Zion, Illinois was all smiles as she reminisced fondly on the journey that has led her to where she is today – Training in the Kenosha YMCA’s lap pool in preparation for her 8th Transplant Games of America. This year, the Transplant Games of America are set to take place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California from July 29th to August 3rd. Deborah will be participating in swimming, trivia, and cornhole this year.

Deborah Ramsey was three years old when she was diagnosed with kidney disease. “I didn’t think much of it until we found out that we found out that I had developed high blood pressure at my 5th grade physical appointment,” said Deborah, “High blood pressure is considered a kidney killer.” While Deborah’s condition was able to remain relatively controlled throughout her childhood, she was officially diagnosed with a condition called chronic glomerulonephritis in high school.

“I never let my condition hold me back,” said Deborah, “I didn’t like to tell people about it, or allow it to keep me from doing anything I felt like.” In high school Deborah participated in cheerleading, theater, and track and field. In college, she continued on to be a gymnast, and traveled with the local Christian Youth Circus. “I was always so active. I wanted to try everything at least once,” said Deborah.

Deborah was 26 when her kidneys failed. “My son was three,” said Deborah, “My sister planned to donate a kidney, but she became pregnant. So, I took a chance and put my name on the donor list.” It was two and a half years later that Deborah received her kidney. “December 11th, 1984,” said Deborah with a smile, “No recipient ever forgets their transplant date.” Deborah has had no notable complications during her 37 years with the donated kidney.

Busy raising three children, coaching cheerleading at Antioch High School, and running her grandfather’s feed store, it wasn’t until 2004 that Deborah felt she finally had the time to look into participating in the Transplant Games of America. “I had been getting mail from them for several years,” said Deborah, “So I went to a few meetings and decided this was something that I had to do.” Deborah went to the 2004 Transplant Games of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota and participated in bowling, where she took 9th in her age division.

It was in 2006 that Deborah broadened her horizons and decided to try swimming. “My siblings and I grew up air force brats,” said Deborah, “There was always a pool on every base we stayed on. I never swam competitively, but I always loved to be in the water.”

The first event she had ever participated in was the butterfly. “I had never heard of the butterfly stroke, but as a newbie I thought my safest bet was to sign up for the event with the fewest participants – Hence, the butterfly.” This year, Deborah will be participating in the 50 meter breaststroke, and the 50 meter freestyle. “Age has taken away a lot of my mobility,” said Deborah, “ In the water I’m weightless, I can do flips that I could never do before. I’m free.”

Deborah refers to her mother, Sadie Stahl, as her number one fan. “I wish I had her energy,” shared Sadie with a laugh, “I am so proud of her. All throughout her life, she has rooted for the underdog and been the first to help other people. It’s wonderful to watch her progression.”

“My only gold medal so far has been in trivia,” said Deborah, “I’m hoping that once I enter the 70 to 80 year old age division, I’ll get my gold in swimming – Because I’ll be the only one that still wants to participate!” For Deborah though, participating in the Transplant Games of America isn’t about winning, it’s about the community.

“When we walk around the convention center, our tags say recipient on them. You see the word recipient, and you can look in the eyes of that person and know they have been through the same thing as you,” said Deborah, “You develop a bond that other people just can’t understand.”

The comradery, the connection, and the deep understanding that everyone has for once another is a big piece of what keeps Deborah going back to the Transplant Games of America. “I want to keep raising awareness,” said Deborah, “I want everyone to see how beautiful it is to be a donor, to give the gift of life.”

Next year, Deborah hopes to attend the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. “What we have in this community is bigger than friendship,” said Deborah, “It’s another level of connection. You don’t even know the person standing next to you, but you want so badly to see them thrive. I want to participate in these games until I physically can’t anymore.”

For more information on how to become a registered donor in Wisconsin and to find additional inspiring stories like Deborah’s, head to donatelifewisconsin.org. “I’m so glad I had a kidney transplant,” said Deborah, “I would never go back and have it any other way. This opened up so many doors for me to help others.”