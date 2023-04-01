After waiting in agony for hours on end, Indian Trail High School and Academy junior Sona Hawkins was hit by a tidal wave of screaming, cheering and tears of joy from her fellow Indian Trail DECA colleagues as she was announced as the Wisconsin state DECA President for the next 12 months.

Hawkins, who is the first Indian Trail student to be elected to the position, will lead 11,000 people in Wisconsin DECA programs and provide resources to help students succeed.

"It was the most exciting and rewarding to get up on stage," Hawkins said. "I have five vice presidents, and they all have various initiatives that they're working on, and various responsibilities that they have... it's a lot of assisting them and connecting with leadership to see how everyone can best support them and best help them be amazing and really shine."

Hawkins is in good company of qualifiers, as several other students between Indian Trail, Bradford High School, Central High School and Wilmot Union High School will be headed to Orlando for the International Career Development Conference at the end of April after qualifying at the DECA state competition in Lake Geneve Feb. 27 through March 1.

At the state competition, students presented role plays, in which students are given a role play scenario during the competition that requires them to think on their feet and solve a problem, and projects, which encompass...

Indian Trail