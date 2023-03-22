Can you compete with a decathlete?

Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon Coach Don Serkowski provided the following sample questions and answers to give an idea of the questions the decathletes have to answer:

Which fictional character slept through the Revolutionary War and was surprised that one George was replaced by another George as the new leader?

Rip van Winkle

Which song that eventually became a beloved patriotic tune was once used by the British to mock Americans?

Yankee Doodle

What was the real name of the woman who did bring water to American troops at Monmouth, but was Called Sergeant Molly by General Washington for operating a cannon when her husband was injured?

Mary Ludwig Hays

Which Son of Liberty shamelessly copied an engraving that became the most famous representation of the Boston Massacre?

Paul Revere

Which Italian scientist discovered that the number of moles of a gas was directly proportional to the volume of the gas?

Amadeo Avogadro

What was the name of the first national bank, proposed by Alexander Hamilton in his financial plan?

First Bank of the United States (FBUS)

Which leader, inspired by the American Revolution, founded the second independent nation in the Western Hemisphere?

Toussaint Louverture