Dedication and Blessing of the Site of the Holy Innocents Set to Take Place at All Saints Cemetery, June 18th

The Knights of Columbus, Kenosha invite the public to join them June 18th for the dedication and blessing of the Monument to the Unborn – Located at the Site of Holy Innocents in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie.

For the past 25 years, cremains of miscarried infants from the Kenosha area have been prayerfully interred in a common grave at All Saints Cemetery at no charge to the families. “It was an unmarked grave until Rev. Joseph Lappe (Administrator at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish in Kenosha) asked us to come up with something special for the families that have lost children," shared Terry Glidden, Financial Secretary for Knights of Columbus Council 16765. “We wanted to create somewhere families could go and mourn their loss.”

The dedication and blessing of the Monument to the Unborn is set to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18th with mass celebrated by most reverend James T. Schuerman - Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. After mass, the dedication and blessing of the monument will take place, followed by repast and refreshments. Organizers ask that you please bring your own chair to the event.

Kenosha’s four local Knights of Columbus councils came together and purchased five full sized, continuous grave sites in the All Saints Cemetery in order to erect the Monument to the Unborn. Glidden said, “After purchasing the land, the council took off on a campaign to raise funds (for the monument) throughout the city, which we had planned to take upwards of three years – It took eight weeks.” The total that the Knights of Columbus raised was $25,000.

Since the monument was erected in November of 2021, countless families have expressed their gratitude towards the Knights of Columbus and the Kenosha natives who donated. Glidden shared “If you talk to enough families, a high percentage of them will have experienced miscarriage. It’s been kind of a quiet, heartbreaking event that families are expected just to get over. We’re honored to provide a place for those affected to go and contemplate, mediate, or pray. Whatever comes to their heart.”

