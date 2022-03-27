Dedication and Commitment: Herzing’s success stories in the era of COVID

Decades from now, we will look back at 2020-2022 as a unique three-year period of our lives.

COVID-19 changed how we live, work, play, and interact with each other. Overall, it has helped us re-focus on what is most important and how we can leave a positive mark on the world.

As the regional president of Herzing University’s Wisconsin campuses, I’ve seen firsthand the types of incredible individuals that make up our community. If there has been one light in the dark of this pandemic, it has been the stories of heroic healthcare workers going the extra step, working the extra hour, and taking the extra risk to provide the best service possible.

Here are some of the many things we are most proud of and our goals for moving forward.

Herzing University is dedicated to providing local communities with strong-willed, caring individuals who represent our P.R.I.C.E. of Success values.

Designed for both students and professionals at every point in life, the P.R.I.C.E. of Success is one of the University’s core values on which it bases its educational and professional philosophy.

P.R.I.C.E stands for Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Caring and Engagement. These key qualities are meant to help guide a person to becoming a leader in their community. Our leadership team proudly works each day to help our students find these traits within themselves — it’s a part of Herzing they can take anywhere they go.

Herzing University is committed to diversity in healthcare.

If you want to improve access to quality healthcare for all communities, you need to change the face of healthcare professionals in those communities to represent those they serve.

Our Kenosha campus student population is about 30% people of color. This closely aligns to the overall demographic of Kenosha and creates a greater trust between patient and healthcare professional.

Herzing University is dedicated to helping all career-focused individuals discover the best pathway for their talents and career dreams.

As the University President of Herzing University, Renee Herzing believes in providing every student with a pathway to their dream career. This can be the addition of a certification, advancing from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree, or navigating multiple programs and degrees.

In an era where healthcare careers are more important to fill than ever, we will never stand in your way of achieving a career goal.

Herzing University is committed to its role as a critical supplier of healthcare workers during the pandemic and beyond.

In the face of a pandemic, our doors remained open. We embraced new technology like virtual simulation that allowed nursing students to continue their education without delaying graduation.

We also honed our existing online options to become even better at educating students and graduating nurses to help meet the significant healthcare needs of our community.

We also made our campuses a focal point for COVID vaccination clinics to better serve our students and the community — Kenosha included.

Herzing University is dedicated to providing access to affordable education for students who want to stay, live, and work within the Kenosha community.

Many of our students are non-traditional. They are older, often have children and have already had work experience. They are ingrained in the Kenosha area with spouses, partners, kids, bills, but most importantly – dreams.

We have worked to put tangible policies in place to make education more affordable to anyone with a dream. This includes $11 million in total scholarships university-wide and $5 million in scholarships and grants during 2020 to nursing students.

At Herzing University, you will find a committed team of healthcare experts and a passionate group of students motivated to lead the next generation of healthcare professionals into whatever the next year or decade delivers.

I’m proud to say we never backed down during the era of COVID; if anything, we’ve stepped up because that’s what healthcare workers do and that’s what Herzing graduates do. We’re on the frontlines, fighting for you.

Dr. Jeff Hill is Regional President of Herzing University-Wisconsin Campuses.

