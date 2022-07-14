Dekker to direct camp at Wilmot

A state legend is about to share the wealth of basketball knowledge he has for a group of local kids.

Former Wisconsin Badgers star and Wisconsin hoops legend Sam Dekker is coming to town this weekend, and boys and girls from first grade throughout high school are welcome to attend the two-day camp.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave., kids can learn the “perfect mix of skill work and fun” from the 28-year-old Dekker, who is currently an NBA free agent but was on the Toronto Raptors last season along with a professional European team in Instanbul.

Wisconsin sports fans probably know Dekker best from his time with the Wisconsin Badgers, as he helped lead them to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, when the Badgers were national runners-up.

Dekker and Frank Kaminsky formed one of the nation’s best 1-2 punches, which helped Dekker become the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft for the Houston Rockets.

A Wisconsin native, Dekker led Sheboygan Lutheran to a high school state championship, and Wisconsin will always be his home.

About seven years ago, Dekker hooked up with Wilmot basketball assistant coach Johnny Highland Jr. and ProStart Sports to start the Sam Dekker Basketball Camp.

Highland is a 2002 Wilmot grad and wanted to bring Dekker’s expertise to this area.

“I have done camps with several NBA guys, but Sam Dekker has taken these camps to another level,” Highland said. “He keeps us all on point to guarantee the camps are the perfect mix of skill work and fun for the campers. He is very involved.”

“I brought Sam to Wilmot, because I’m on the boys basketball coaching staff at Wilmot, graduated from Wilmot in 2002, and my son Michael Highland is an incoming freshman basketball player for Wilmot. Wilmot AD Herm Christiansen and head boys varsity basketball coach Jake Erbentraut have done amazing things with the program and share the same vision and passion for youth basketball as myself and Sam. That’s what brought us back home.”

Correspondent Mike Ramczyk caught up with Dekker recently to discuss the upcoming camp, his NBA career and reminisce on his times as a Badger.

MR: How long have you been doing this camp? When and why did you start it?

SD: I’ve been doing this camp for the last 7 years with Johnny! He’s such an amazing organizer and has a vision for youth basketball that coincides with mine. I hope he and I can help shape the basketball culture in our great state and beyond for many more years.

MR: Take us through your current basketball playing situation. Where are you playing and how is it going?

SD: Right now I’m a free agent. Having spent last season with the Toronto Raptors and then having a great second half of the season in Istanbul with Bahçeşehir, I am giving ourselves some time here to let the market play out and hopefully land somewhere here in the states.

MR: Your Final Four runs were almost 10 years ago. What do you remember most about those times? Do you still keep in touch with any of those guys?

SD: I talk with those guys all the time. They are my family. The bond goes way deeper than just winning some games in college. Those were my closest friends, my roommates, my confidants. I’ll never forget all we did together and now are continuing to do together as adults with wives, families, etc.

MR: Where are you living now? How often do you come back home to Sheboygan?

SD: We split our time in Sheboygan and Kansas City. Olivia, my wife, was born and raised in KC so it’s nice to have ties to both places and spend time with each of our families. But Sheboygan will always be home.

MR: How special is it to be able to host camps in Wisconsin? Why is there so much more hoops talent in the Badger State these days?

SD: Wisconsin is a special place that has done so much for me and my family. I would be doing it a disservice not to give back. I see Wisconsin as a hoops hotbed and want to give it all my energy to watch it grow into one of the best states for talented youngsters. Each year we see more Wisconsin guys and gals at high major D-1 schools or on NBA/WNBA teams. It’s so special to see. Hopefully I can steer even more towards their goals.

MR: Do you miss the NBA? Would you want to go back? What is different about playing internationally than the NBA?

SD: Of course I miss the NBA when I’m not in it. I love playing internationally and have found great success over there, but there is nothing like playing in your home country. The level of basketball and style of play fits who I am as a player and a person, and I see myself with many more great professional years ahead of me. My days in the NBA are not done.

MR: What can campers look forward to at your camp coming up? Why should kids attend a Sam Dekker camp?

SD: When coming to Dekker Camp, campers can expect my full attention and enthusiasm for them. I love the sport of basketball so much, and i want that to become infectious whenever I’m in the gym. They’ll see me in drills with them, encouraging them, and taking 1 on 1 with campers throughout each day to show them I care about each of them as athletes and individuals. I think that’s what makes our camps as unique as any in the country.