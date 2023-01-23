Demetria Shernette Madison, 35, of St. Louis, Missouri, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Demetria Shernette Madison
Related to this story
Most Popular
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has approved a new development bringing a popular Chicago-based Italian beef sandwich restaurant and a be…
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week.
The Badgers and the Wildcats have a new date for the game that was originally scheduled for Saturday after working through challenges.
A 24-year-old man from Racine has been identified as the victim fatally shot Monday during an altercation with police in Kenosha County.
Week 2 of Mark Jensen Trial: Former friend, colleague testifies about Mark Jensen's actions before wife's death
The jury retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, entered its second week in Kenosha County Cir…
The man who had a brief affair with Julie Jensen years before her death testified Friday in the jury retrial of Mark Jensen, the man accused o…
The venerable mixed-use Sun Plaza development in the heart of Kenosha could be refreshed — and expanded — in the near future, based on a propo…
Kenosha man wanted on domestic violence charges surrenders to police after hiding under attic insulation following car chase
Kenosha police arrested a 40-year-old man who hid in the attic of a home in the city’s Uptown neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit Monday.