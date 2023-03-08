Demetrios Dartell Jones Jr., 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (threat), bail jumping, lewd or lascivious behavior (exposure), and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Demetrios Dartell Jones Jr.
