My adoption fee is $575. I am about 8 weeks old. I am so sweet, active and affectionate! * PDF... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
My adoption fee is $575. I am about 8 weeks old. I am so sweet, active and affectionate! * PDF... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Irish pub and restaurant Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., is likely to surrender its liquor license for a new business to take it over at M…
The two men accused of defiling a woman’s driver’s license at a Kenosha car dealership and making a video of the act made their initial appear…
A man sought by U.S. Marshals has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after allegedly fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police at a h…
Kenosha police arrested a woman on suspected drunken driving charges after the car she was driving struck two other vehicles in separate crash…
The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., suffered extensive damage after a fire early Monday according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.