Department of Public Works receives 2022 Project of the Year Awards

The city of Kenosha Public Works Department received two Project of the Year awards from the American Public Works Association for the Kenosha Fire station 1 and storm water improvement projects.

Fire station 1 was commended for its combination of architectural best practices and preservation of a sense of community and history. The station is located at the former site of Bain School, so many of the features of the exterior mimic the school building and even contain items from the school building.

Some challenges associated with the fire station project included limited site access due to road construction on the adjacent 22nd avenue, maintaining complete records and meeting the department of Housing and Development's requirements and installing walls filled with demolished materials from the former school to protect people and property near the intersection of 22nd Ave. and 52nd St.

The storm water improvement project included the creation of a 90 acre-foot flood control basin, a 50 acre-foot detention and flood control basin and a new storm sewer. Other aspects of the project include a GIS map to help community members learn about the city's storm water management efforts and a process to treat contaminated ground water before discharging it into the sanitary sewer system.

Project of the Year awards are given to recognize the partnerships among the managing agency, consultant, architect or engineer and the contractor who completed public works projects.

