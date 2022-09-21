 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Derek Anthony Williams Jr.

Derek Anthony Williams Jr., 35, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of contempt of court, third degree sexual assault, incest with child by stepparent, exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child, second degree sexual assault (unconscious victim), resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and bail jumping.

