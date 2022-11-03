Desperately seeking a couple wins

The University of Wisconsin football team jumped on Purdue early to earn a Big Ten win before its bye week. The Badgers enter the stretch run 4-4 and in search of wins to extend its 20-year streak of making a bowl game when Maryland comes to town. Here's a look at Who Has The Edge in Saturday's at Camp Randall Stadium.

When UW has the ball

The Badgers seem to have found a rhythm on offense by passing the ball early in games, forcing defenses to adjust to it, then pounding the running game in the second half. The question for UW this week is whether it can create explosive plays on the ground against Maryland. UW has leaned on pull-lead running plays with their offensive line battling injuries, and Maryland gives up just under 5 yards per carry on such plays, per PFF.

If Braelon Allen and/or Isaac Guerendo can pop a few of those runs for big gains, they could deal a big blow to the Terrapins. Maryland's run defense ranks ninth in the Big Ten at 120.3 yards per game. The only team Maryland has seen this season as committed to the run as UW is Michigan, and the Wolverines had 243 yards on the ground after a slow start.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is entering a pivotal stretch of his career in what's been his best college season. UW needs him to win games more than ever. The Terrapins are letting up 260 yards in the air, 12th in the Big Ten, but they have a solid pass rush with 18 sacks, good for fifth in the league. That combination of poor secondary but good front kept Mertz uncomfortable when he played Michigan State's similar defense.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

When Maryland has the ball

Coach Mike Locksley's crew knows how to score points. Maryland is scoring about 34 points per game, good for third in the conference, after it finished fourth last season. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is the kind of mobile quarterback that Jim Leonhard's defense has had trouble containing — Tagovailoa runs behind the line of scrimmage looking for a throw. Tagovailoa has an injured knee and that will affect his ability to buy time, but he's still dangerous with his arm. He's completing 72.5% of his passes and averages 8.5 yards per attempt.

Maryland's receiving corps hasn't been as explosive as many expected, but it's been deeper. Five players have at least 20 catches and 10 receivers have touchdowns. UW will have its hands full with the likes of Corey Dyches and Rakim Jarrett while keeping tabs on Dontay Demus Jr. The Badgers cornerbacks got a boost with the return of senior Alexander Smith, and he will be important in UW's attempt to slow this passing attack.

Watch out for how Jim Leonhard deploys his newly healthy secondary against the Terrapins’ three- and four-receiver sets. With the experience his top corners have, Leonhard could have more ability to blitz and leave the corners in single coverage.

Edge: Push

Special teams

Colton Spangler has been a solid punter for the Terps, averaging 45.5 yards per try and putting nine of his 28 kicks inside the opponents’ 20. Maryland has shown a lot of faith in kicker Chad Ryland, trying six 50-plus yard field goals. He’s 3 of 6 from 50-plus yards out, but that distance accounts for three of his four misses of the season.

UW again will rely on Nate Van Zelst for field goals with Vito Calvaruso out, but Van Zelst hasn’t attempted a kick of more than 40 yards. Kick returner Isaac Guerendo didn’t get any chances to return a kick against Purdue and likely won’t get many against Ryland, who has a touchback rate of 72.5% this season.

Edge: Push

Trends

UW never has lost to Maryland, holding a 3-0 edge in the series. However, this is Locksley’s first crack at the Badgers.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for more than 300 yards 11 times in his career at Maryland, and the Terrapins are 8-3 in those games.

Badgers safety Kamo’i Latu is a cousin of Maryland senior defensive lineman Ami Finau.

UW is at risk of losing a third home game in a season for the first time since 2003.

The Badgers have lost after an open weekend in both of the past two seasons.