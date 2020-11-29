Despite pandemic, work continues for those charged with monitoring sex offenders, aiding victims

The world as we know has changed in so many ways since the COVID-19 pandemic ground things to a relative halt back in March.
But for law enforcement, namely those in charge of keeping an eye on registered sex offenders, there’s still a job that needs to be done.
And they continue to do it.
Two law enforcement officials said recently that the pandemic really has only altered how they prepare to do their work, but when dealing with the actual offenders themselves, there hasn’t been much of an effect.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, there are 449 registered sex offenders living in Kenosha as of Saturday, 368 of them in the City of Kenosha.
But neither Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright or Grace Knutson, director of sex offender programs for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, have seen any indication of a spike in cases based solely on the pandemic or the on-again, off-again stay-at-home orders that have been in place.
Precautions taken
Knutson said there are a variety of tools available for agents who monitor released offenders on a daily basis.
“As with all clients on supervision, the Department of Corrections has balanced keeping people healthy and safe, while maintaining accountability and effectively supervising people,” she said in an email. “Supervision standards have been able to be maintained through telephone calls, video calls and socially distanced office and home visits.”
said that officers, regardless of the call they’re on, continue to follow the safety guidelines to keep all parties protected.
“We’re always doing our best to wear our protective personal equipment, especially if we’re notified ahead of time that the household has someone who was infected with the virus,” said Wright, the department’s Public Information Officer.
“The deputies are gloving and masking up and wearing protective equipment when they get that information. Obviously, whenever we’re speaking with the public or (are) inside the home, the deputies are wearing masks and protective equipment, even if they don’t have any signs or clues that point toward someone in the house being infected.”
Challenges to face
When it comes to the offender and the victim, who statistically oftentimes are known to each other, being in the same household isn’t as much of a concern after the fact, Knutson said.
According to RAINN.org (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), 93% of offenders know their victim prior to the assaults, and many offenders live with their victim before conviction, Knutson said.
“However, once convicted and while on supervision, there is often a no-contact order related to the victim of the offense, and the person on supervision does not live with the victim,” she said.
RAINN is a national anti-sexual violence organization.
Affect on victims
Diana Newton, executive director of Women and Children’s Horizons, a Kenosha-based advocacy and support organization for victims of sexual and domestic abuse, said calls for help have increased during the pandemic, namely for restraining order situations, which also have seemed to rise in severity.
One possible reason for that, she said, is because most of society has been shuttered for several months while the pandemic has raged on.
“In some cases, (it has) increased,” Newton said. “In court, our legal advocates are saying that the cases they’re seeing are more severe. That may involve strangulation, forced imprisonment, they’re seeing more of those kind of cases, which makes sense if everybody is home, stressed out, possibly lost their job, can’t go out, can’t get any kind of separation or break from that situation.”
Newton said four cases involving a restraining order is pretty typical for a Monday, but recently, her office has seen as many as nine or 10.
“They’ve really shot up,” she said.
Where numbers aren’t as high is in a shelter situation, and that seems to be the case statewide, Newton said. Several factors are in play there, as there have been eviction restrictions in place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!