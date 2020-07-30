Details of Gov. Ever's Wisconsin masks order

Details of the order

Under the order, which could still face challenges in court, says that masks are required to be worn by:

Anyone 5 years old or older (although masks are still encouraged for those between 2 and 4),

When that person is in any indoor space that is not a private residence,

And when other people are in that indoor space.

As such, masks would not need to be worn outdoors, but wearing them outdoors is still “strongly recommended.”

Exceptions include:

If someone has trouble breathing, masks don’t need to be worn.

Masks don’t need to be worn while eating or drinking.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing don’t need to wear masks if it becomes easier for them to communicate while not wearing a mask

While receiving a “a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services,” it is legal to not wear a mask.

While swimming or working as a lifeguard, masks are not required.