Details of Gov. Ever's Wisconsin masks order

Details of the order
Under the order, which could still face challenges in court, says that masks are required to be worn by:
Anyone 5 years old or older (although masks are still encouraged for those between 2 and 4),
When that person is in any indoor space that is not a private residence,
And when other people are in that indoor space.
As such, masks would not need to be worn outdoors, but wearing them outdoors is still “strongly recommended.”
Exceptions include:
If someone has trouble breathing, masks don’t need to be worn.
Masks don’t need to be worn while eating or drinking.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing don’t need to wear masks if it becomes easier for them to communicate while not wearing a mask
While receiving a “a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services,” it is legal to not wear a mask.
While swimming or working as a lifeguard, masks are not required.
Masks don’t need to be worn while sleeping.
Masks are not required “While a single individual is giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, the single speaker may remove the face covering when actively speaking. While the face covering is removed, the speaker must remain at least 6 feet away from all other individuals at all times.”
If wearing a mask would put one’s health at risk “as determined by government safety guidelines” while doing a job, a mask does not have to be worn.
Masks can be taken off if someone needs to confirm their identity, such as when someone enters a bank, credit union, or other financial institution.
If someone falls unconscious or is incapacitated, masks can be taken off.
Those with “medical conditions, medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, or other sensory sensitivities” are exempted from the mask requirement.
Although COVID-19 protocols “to ensure the health and safety” of incarcerated individuals are still expected to be followed and enforced, people who are incarcerated do not need to wear masks.
— Adam Rogan, LEE ENTERPRISES
