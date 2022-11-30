 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Devion Demarco Garrett

Devion Demarco Garrett, 34, of Racine, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to deliver THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams or 21-50 plants), and carrying a concealed weapon.

