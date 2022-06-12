Dick and Sharon Thomas mark 50th wedding anniversary

Dick and Sharon Thomas of Neshkoro, formerly of Kenosha, marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a family cruise to the Bahamas in March.

Dick Thomas met Sharon Luebke, when Sharon's cousin and Dick's friend introduced them on a blind date. They were married on May 20, 1972, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. They lived in Kenosha their entire lives before moving to Neshkoro in 2015.

They have two children: Bill Thomas of Chatham, Ill.; and Alison (Mark) Hanson of Waukesha. They have two grandchildren.

Dick worked in food sales. He retired from Fox River Foods in 2012. Sharon worked at the original St Catherine’s Hospital and Aurora Medical Center. She retired from Aurora in 2012.

They were one of the couples featured in the Bridal Section of the Kenosha News in 1972. They were active in church and school activities when they children were young. We enjoyed summer weekends camping, and family winter vacations in Florida. After they retired they spend summers in Wisconsin and winters in Florida, where they stay active with golf, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Enjoy being with each other! Stick together through the good times and the “bumps in the road." Realize that the love of each other and family is the most important gift.

