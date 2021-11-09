Did Car Source ask for armed help during Kenosha unrest? Witness testimony differs

On the stand Friday, both Sal and Sam said they never asked anyone for armed help.

Prosecution showed a screenshot of a text allegedly sent to one of the brothers from someone who identified themselves as "Kyle" who offered armed help to protect the businesses. Sam said he never even saw the text until Aug. 26, hours after the Rittenhouse shootings.

Another photo depicting Sal posing with the armed group — including Rittenhouse and former Car Source employee Nicholas Smith — at one of the Car Source locations was shown in court. Sal said on the stand that he was intrigued by the men, had never seen anyone like them before except "on TV," and asked for the picture. He said he didn't know the group ostensibly planned to stay on Car Source property.

What armed group and Rittenhouse's defenders say: Since the Aug. 25, Rittenhouse and others who went armed in Kenosha — including Smith, Dominick Black, who provided Rittenhouse's gun, Rittenhouse's defense team, Marine Jason Lackowski, JoAnn Fiedler and Army veteran Ryan Balch — attested the armed people were explicitly asked by the owners of Car Source to protect their property after the 5821 Sheridan Road location was burned down.