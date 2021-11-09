 Skip to main content
Did Car Source ask for armed help during Kenosha unrest? Witness testimony differs
CAR SOURCE

Car Source, on the corner of Sheridan Road and 58th Street, was severely damaged by rioting in late August.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Blood marks and police investigator's marking on the parking lot of Car Source, 6226 Sheridan Road, are shown here, near where Joseph Rosenbaum was shot and killed Aug. 25.

The sons of the owner of Car Source say nobody asked armed people to guard their properties while under oath in court during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse last week. Then on Tuesday, one of Car Source's former employees said the opposite, also while under oath in the trial.

Rittenhouse was among a number of armed men, and at least one woman, who attested they were asked to protect Car Source the night of Aug. 25, 2020. By the end of the night, Rittenhouse will have shot and killed two men — Joseph Rosenbaum in the parking lot of a Car Source, and Anthony Huber moments later on Sheridan Road — and shot and injured a third.

Rittenhouse is facing life in prison for the killings and several other felonies related to the shootings. The trial is ongoing, but could be over by the end of the week.

What we know happened: Armed people, as well as then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, were seen standing around and on the roof of three Car Source used car dealership locations in Downtown Kenosha.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

Anmol Khindri, whose family owns Car Source, testifies in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

Sahil Khindri, whose family owns Car Source, testifies in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)

What Car Source says: After the shootings, the sons of the owner of Car Source told multiple media outlets they never asked for armed help. The sons are Sahil "Sal" Khindri and Anmol "Sam" Khindri; they said their father speaks little English.

On the stand Friday, both Sal and Sam said they never asked anyone for armed help.

Prosecution showed a screenshot of a text allegedly sent to one of the brothers from someone who identified themselves as "Kyle" who offered armed help to protect the businesses. Sam said he never even saw the text until Aug. 26, hours after the Rittenhouse shootings.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

Nicholas Smith testifies that he protected Car Source along with a group that included Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. Smith was a witness during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Another photo depicting Sal posing with the armed group — including Rittenhouse and former Car Source employee Nicholas Smith — at one of the Car Source locations was shown in court. Sal said on the stand that he was intrigued by the men, had never seen anyone like them before except "on TV," and asked for the picture. He said he didn't know the group ostensibly planned to stay on Car Source property.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

JoAnn Fiedler testifies that she was part of the group that included Kyle Rittenhouse that protected Car Source on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial

Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, where he along with Kyle Rittenhouse and a group of others posed on Aug. 25, 2020, during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

What armed group and Rittenhouse's defenders say: Since the Aug. 25, Rittenhouse and others who went armed in Kenosha — including Smith, Dominick Black, who provided Rittenhouse's gun, Rittenhouse's defense team, Marine Jason Lackowski, JoAnn Fiedler and Army veteran Ryan Balch — attested the armed people were explicitly asked by the owners of Car Source to protect their property after the 5821 Sheridan Road location was burned down.

Sam, who described himself as a property manager for Car Source, said under questioning from defense attorney Corey Chirafisi that he could not say how much property was lost in the arson and vandalism.

However, Chirafisi brought up a well-circulated news report that stated Sam had said the business had suffered $2.5 million in damages and the business's insurer had rejected the claim.

"They don't cover the riots. This is domestic terrorism, don't cover it," Sam was quoted as saying to WKOW last year. "I'm screwed. I'm bankrupt."

On the stand, Sam said he could not confirm the report, that he did not know how much was lost and that the business was insured. Last year, Sam had also said he was a co-owner of Car Source, but on the stand said he was only an employee.

Chirafisi appeared increasingly frustrated as Sam failed to give direct answers to the defense after being more straightforward with the prosecution.

Sam noted that there were multiple inaccurate reports following the violence, including that he had killed himself.

On Tuesday, Smith took the stand. He said that the owners of Car Source had asked him and others to defend Car Source, in line with what had been said by Black on the stand the week prior and what has been said by Rittenhouse's representatives since Aug. 25.

