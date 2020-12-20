 Skip to main content
Dimensions of Learn names first quarter honor roll students
DIMENSIONS

Sixth Grade

*Jessica Camacho, Nikan Ciotti, Keegan Eickmeyer, Bryce Falkofske, Ruby Gould, Merit Kauffman, Eliza Keller, *Gregory M., Cullen Norgaard, *Aidan Rapinchuk, *Aubry Smith, *Natalie Wilson

Seventh Grade

*Sydney Aldrich, Nicholas Fedec, *Anna Graff, Kayla McCullum, Bruce McDonald, Autumn Niles, Nicholas Slater, *Ethan Zastoupil, Brooke Zekor

Eighth Grade

*Selene Bigden-Russell, Sofia Bigden-Russell, Riley Bloom, Samuel Callow, *Eva Chen, Evelynn Gonzalez, *Elijah Krystowiak, *Scarlett Lindow, Brody Pederson, *David Porut, *Ava Smith, Kaity Valdez, Joey Williams

*Denotes high honor roll

