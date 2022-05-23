Djokovic in dominating form

Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam match in 7½ months went about as well as possible.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic opened his title defense at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory in less than two hours over Yoshihito Nishioka. He improved to 18-0 for his career in the first round at Roland Garros.

About the only uncomfortable moment for Djokovic might have been when some spectators booed after he let out some yells after winning points in the second set.

The match was played Monday night with the retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatrier shut because of rain.

Djokovic, who turned 35 on Sunday, is pursuing a third title in Paris and a 21st Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

He hadn't played in a major tournament since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final last September, ending Djokovic's bid to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since 1969.

Djokovic could not compete at the Australian Open this January because he has decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no vaccine requirement for the French Open.

Auto racing

The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR's All-Star race and $1 million. He had to get his window net back in place and go two more laps.

NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag.

Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line. But the All-Star race has to finish under green.

“That rule was never kind of relayed to us. I already took my window net down and everything. My left arm is worn out from trying to get that damn thing back up,” Blaney said. “I got it rigged up enough to where it halfway stayed.”

After the caution period, when Blaney was fiddling with the net while having to maintain speed, he stayed in front through a green-white-checkered finish. Pushed by his Penske teammate Austin Cindric on the restart, Blaney was able to stay in front and hold off Denny Hamlin, who finished 0.266 seconds behind.

“I appreciate NASCAR for not making us come down pit road to fix it and letting me get it clipped back again to where we could stay out there,” Blaney said.

Hamlin said NASCAR was wrong on both fronts, first for even calling the caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. going into the wall on the backstretch in the back of the field.

“Never should have been a yellow in the first place. They put Blaney in the situation he was in. To make up for it they let him break a rule. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Blaney W, NASCAR L,” Hamlin tweeted minutes after the race.

“Obviously I think everybody knows that we probably prematurely called that yellow flag,” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior VP for competition, told reporters. “The way that works in the tower ... we all watch and we saw the car and mentioned the car against the wall, riding the wall down back the back straightway. The race director looked up, and I’m not sure what he saw, but he immediately put it out. Wish we wouldn’t have done that.”

Blaney, who said he can understand Hamlin's frustration, said NASCAR deemed the net safe when he was on the backstretch before the final restart. Blaney said the net was latched and he had both hands on the wheel.

• Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a breathtaking qualifying run of more than 234 mph. His hands were shaking when he climbed from his car following his first run Sunday, but the New Zealander was unbothered and went back out for an incredible final run.

His four-lap average of 234.046 mph (376.661 kph) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave Dixon the fifth Indy 500 pole of his career. He'll lead the field to green next Sunday in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“That’s what this place is about, the ups and downs that you have just in one day, it’s crazy,” Dixon said. “I think that’s kind of what we all secretly thrive on, right? To live on that edge is an amazing feeling and when you do nail it, that’s what it’s all about. Days like these are amazing.”

Considered the best driver of his generation, Dixon's average broke Scott Brayton's pole-winning record of 233.718 mph set in 1996. Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record of 236.986 mph, also done in 1996, but not in a run for the pole.

Dixon's qualifying run was the second fastest in 106 runnings of the most prestigious race in the world.

