Don and Judy Peden of Kenosha to mark 60th wedding anniversary

Don and Judy Peden of Kenosha will mark their 60th anniversary on Sept. 22.

Don Peden and Judy Grevenow were introduced by friends at a bowling alley. Judy is a lifetime Kenosha resident. Don moved to Kenosha from Eau Claire in 1958.

They were married on Sept. 22, 1962, at Frieden’s Lutheran Church (now New Life Lutheran Church) in Kenosha.

They have three children: Jim and Jody Peden of Kenosha; Jill and Joe Loewen of Kenosha; and the late Jerry Peden of Kenosha. They have seven grandchildren.

Don retired from Chrysler in 2001. Judy retired from Jockey International in 2002.

They are members of New Life Lutheran Church. Don is still an active bowler and a member of the New Life Kenwis Club. Judy is a member of the Jockey Retirees Club.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Trusting God and believing in each other.