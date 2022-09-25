Donald & Barbara Kruk, Sr. to mark 60th wedding anniversary

Donald & Barbara Kruk Sr. of Kenosha will mark 60th wedding anniversary this week.

Donald Kruk and Barbara Aideuis were neighbors when they met. They were married on Sept. 29, 1962, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for more than 60 years.

They have four children: Sharon Rehberg (Dave), of Haslet, Texas; Pattea Kruk, of South Wayne, Wis.; Debra Kruk (Paul Sharkozy), of Kenosha; and Don Kruk Jr. (Heather), of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Donald has been a proud lifetime farmer. He also worked for American Motors, retiring in 1989. He started “Double D” Construction (and snow removal) in 1992, which he still helps with today.

Barbara worked as a hairdresser and a stay-at-home mother. She has been a Girl Scout/Brownies leader, part of of the PTA and other organizations.

They are lifelong members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Through the good and the bad, never give up on each other, and never miss a Polka dance!