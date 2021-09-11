Don't miss a minute of our complete local sports coverage with this special offer

Stay up to date on all the local sports results, breaking news and indepth local coverage. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 6 months for just $1. Go to https://go.kenoshanews.com/sept1.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.
- Updated
Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
"If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text to a friend.
Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to…
A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
Many people enjoy strolling along the beach scouring the sand for polished bits of glass and the occasional rusted shipwreck relic.
- Updated
The investigation began Aug. 31, when the suspect allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.
Not that it was in doubt, but 2017 Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon officially made the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is ready for h…
Kenosha police arrest 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole vehicle and crashed into construction zone
Kenosha police apprehended a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole a vehicle before driving and crashing it into a construction zone at 83rd Str…
An 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was seriously injured Monday while riding his bicycle.