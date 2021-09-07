Don't miss a minute of our complete local sports coverage with this special offer

Stay up to date on all the local sports results, breaking news and in-depth local coverage. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 6 months for just $1. Go to https://go.kenoshanews.com/sept1
A man was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after he fell off a balcony at a residence in the 6100 block of 18th Avenue on Tuesday, according…
Many people enjoy strolling along the beach scouring the sand for polished bits of glass and the occasional rusted shipwreck relic.
Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to…
The investigation began Aug. 31, when the suspect allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.
A woman held at Kenosha County Jail after being charged with her fifth OWI was hit with a new criminal charge Thursday after she was allegedly…
A Marine from Kenosha is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., after being injured in the blast outside the Kab…
Kenosha police arrest 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole vehicle and crashed into construction zone
Kenosha police apprehended a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole a vehicle before driving and crashing it into a construction zone at 83rd Str…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are seeking a man who knocked down a clerk before fleeing with iPhones from the Verizon Wireless store, 9780…
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Wisconsin schools warned they might be discriminating against students with disabilities for not requiring masks
Wisconsin school districts are being warned that they may be, in a legal sense, discriminating against students with certain disabilities if they don't require masks.