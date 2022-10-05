Donzel Ocie Riggins, 26, of Racine, faces charges of first degree reckless homicide (deliver drugs), and bail jumping.
A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha.
A Trevor man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a stabbing which reportedly occurred Sunday night in a south side mobile home park.
I scream, you scream and everyone at Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop screamed for ice cream Saturday afternoon as the local shop attempted to …
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
A law enforcement pursuit of a vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man wanted in an alleged suffocation incident a…
The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33…
SOMERS — The final stage of approvals for a new Carthage College Facilities Operations building went before the Somers Village Board Tuesday e…
Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old Salem man who died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, was iden…
