Downsized Kenosha Expo 2021 held outdoors

The 2021 Kenosha Expo Health and Home Show brought businesses, organizations and community members together Saturday to check out booths, performers and enjoy the sunshine Saturday at the Kenosha YMCA.
Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Molitor said it was hard to predict total turnout, due to the shift this year from the traditional two-day indoor Kenosha Expo. “If we get a thousand visitors, we’ll be happy,” he said.
Lou Rugani, a radio host for AM 1050 WLIP, had a similar sentiment. “If I can get one more listener out here, it’ll be a success,” Rugani said, smiling.
State Assembly members Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, walked the grounds and spoke with vendors. Ohnstad said such events give them the opportunity to see what the community has to offer, despite the changes they had to make because of the pandemic.
“It’s different, but we’re having a lot of good conversations,” Ohnstad said.
The event was presented by Kenosha Subaru and WLIP, and included the Kenosha Community Health Fair, which offered free COVID-19 vaccines, along with other health services.
Raymond Garay, executive director of medical services for the Kenosha Community Health Center, said they brought around 100 vaccine doses, but didn’t expect to give out many.
“Best case scenario, 20 to 50,” Garay said. “There is some vaccine hesitancy.”
Garay said the health fair’s primary mission this year was to educate people on the vaccines and get more community members vaccinated.
The Expo featured more than 60 booths, around half the number from last year. Participants included Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Mobile One, Society's Assets, Power Home Remodeling, Piasecki Funeral Home, the Kenosha Junior Woman's Club, Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts and the host facility, the Kenosha YMCA.
Several city vehicles were brought to the Expo for families and children to tour, including a Sheriff Department Bearcat and a firetruck.
Other activities included a dance performance by KAPA, a pinewood derby by the Boy Scouts, and a prize drawing for kids. The Family Activity Area, hosted by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, also handed out free t-shirts and pins.
The Expo also featured the Great Kenosha Raffle, hosted by Wendy Gauss with the MV Properties Team at RE/MAX Newport Elite and Snap-on Inc. Laura Thelen, a board member for the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said the proceeds from the raffle will go to scholarships for four selected high school seniors.
David Strash, the chairman of the event, told the News this week he was grateful to YMCA for offering the space for the Expo, since the normal UW-Parkside venue wasn’t available.