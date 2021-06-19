Downsized Kenosha Expo 2021 held outdoors

The 2021 Kenosha Expo Health and Home Show brought businesses, organizations and community members together Saturday to check out booths, performers and enjoy the sunshine Saturday at the Kenosha YMCA.

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Molitor said it was hard to predict total turnout, due to the shift this year from the traditional two-day indoor Kenosha Expo. “If we get a thousand visitors, we’ll be happy,” he said.

Lou Rugani, a radio host for AM 1050 WLIP, had a similar sentiment. “If I can get one more listener out here, it’ll be a success,” Rugani said, smiling.

State Assembly members Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, walked the grounds and spoke with vendors. Ohnstad said such events give them the opportunity to see what the community has to offer, despite the changes they had to make because of the pandemic.

“It’s different, but we’re having a lot of good conversations,” Ohnstad said.

The event was presented by Kenosha Subaru and WLIP, and included the Kenosha Community Health Fair, which offered free COVID-19 vaccines, along with other health services.