Dr Destruction to be celebrated at Fusion for Worldwide Television and Radio Horror Host Hall of Fame induction

Local legend in horror hosting Dr. Destruction, (also known as Dale Wamboldt) will be celebrated at an event Thursday for his induction into the Worldwide Television and Radio Horror Host Hall of Fame.

Doors for the celebration at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will feature a live performance from Wamboldt's band, Die Monster Die.

"I remember being a kid and thinking I wanted to have a haunted house someday," Wamboldt said. "And I wanted to make some sort of a horror character as a kid, and I never thought that would kind of really end up being a reality."

Wamboldt's career started with him as a performer in punk bands.

"I started singing and then I started watching (a bandmate) play guitar and I learned how to play guitar," Wamboldt said. "And that finally evolved into the band 'Die Monster Die,' which has been like the body of music that I've carried on since since then, which brought that horror aspect (or gothic)."

It then continued to blossom when Wamboldt started to work with Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm.

"Fate would have it that I ended up at Jerry Smith's pumpkin farm," Wamboldt said. "So this will be 30 years of continuous haunting every October. I'm running a haunted house in my own unique way, which is not like the big ones that are out there. I really tried to bring something unique to it."

Wamboldt described his haunted house as a classic, Victorian-style haunt with the classic fixtures, such as old grandfather clocks, featured in the aesthetic.

"I don't like the store bought and props so much and I don't like the idea that everything's going to be lights, fog machines, strobe lights and that sort of thing because I think people are expecting that," Wamboldt explained. "My idea is kind of like, OK, we're going into a haunted house (and) we've got this generic idea of what a haunted house is, and I really hope that once they walk in there, they kind of think, 'Maybe we made a mistake. Maybe we shouldn't have come in here.' Of course, everybody's safe and it's all a show, but it's just different."

After establishing himself as a figure and character through running a haunted house and maintaining a musical career, Wamboldt became a horror host for his show "Crimson Theater" in 2001.

"'Destruction' was an old carryover from when I was a teenager in punk bands, " Wamboldt said. "They knew my reputation from the bands and haunted houses and they wanted to bring that to the television show, and that was a good idea because it took off right away."

A few years after hosting Crimson Theater, Wamboldt ran for Mayor of Kenosha

After going through the process of collecting signatures to be put on the ballot, and then being put on the ballot, Wamboldt noticed his life "changed overnight."

"You're not going to go to the grocery store and grab some eggs and get out of there," Wamboldt said. "Someone's going to stop you and you're going to have to give them a half hour of your time explaining what you'd like to see."

Although he did not win, Wamboldt said he learned a lot about the process as a whole and learning the process of talking to other members of the public and politicians.

Other individuals and programs being inducted into the Worldwide Television and Radio Horror Host Hall of Fame include Malia Nurmi, known for her role as Vampira, and the first person to popularize the concept of a horror host, Bill Cardille, host of Pittsburgh’s "Chiller Theater" and Orson Welles' 1952 radio show "The Vault."