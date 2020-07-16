Driver fleeing traffic stop killed in morning crash on Green Bay Road

A driver fleeing a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after crashing into a semi at Green Bay Road and Highway E.

The driver was fleeing west on Highway E at about 7:30 a.m. when he ran the light at Green Bay Road, crashing into a southbound semi truck. The man crashed under the semi, shearing off the top half of his Ford SUV, his vehicle then careening west on E, striking a Kenosha News delivery driver who was turning his Jeep onto E from a gas station. The SUV continued west after striking the Jeep, coming to rest in a ditch.

Debris was spread from Green Bay Road over about 400 feet. A blue fabric tarp was placed over the badly damaged vehicle to cover the man’s body.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, and the driver of the Jeep had minor injuries.

Capt. Robert Hallisy said a deputy had stopped the driver on the 4300 block of Highway E for a traffic violation. The driver, a man, had stopped and the deputy had spoken to him, then went back to his squad car for a records check.

“He was cooperative when the deputy spoke to him,” Hallisy said.

But as the deputy walked back to the Ford to speak to the man again, he fled.