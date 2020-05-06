Driver road tests waived

In order to receive a probationary driver’s license with the road test waiver, applicants still must hold an instructional permit for at least six months before testing and complete driver-education classes, behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor, and at least 30 hours of driving with a parent or sponsor.

The DMV estimates it has a backlog of 16,000 road test requests, with about 10,000 of those eligible for a waiver.

The waiver is not mandatory and parents can still opt to schedule a road test appointment.

“When young people learning to drive have completed all necessary requirements and demonstrated to their instructors and to their parents or guardians that they are ready for a probationary driver’s license, this program, which has been safe and effective in other states for years, will allow them to move forward,” Kristina Boardman, DMV administrator, said in a statement.

Online license renewal

In response to restrictions caused by the pandemic, about 80,000 people have received extensions until July 25 to renew their expired licenses, DOT said.