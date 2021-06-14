Drought-like condtions, series of brush fires, lead to immediate burning ban across Kenosha County

Drought-like conditions and a series of recent brush fires led local fire officials to declare an immediate ban on outside burning in municipalities across Kenosha County.

The ban was ordered effective at 6 p.m. Monday in the City of Kenosha, joining bans in Village of Pleasant Prairie, the Village and Town of Somers, Town of Paris, Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Randall.

The City of Kenosha Fire Department will be enforcing this ban until further notice,” said Guy Santelli, division chief/fire prevention for the Kenosha Fire Department. “Recreational fires, as described in the ordinance, or open burns of any kind are not permitted. Cooking will be allowed on an electric grill or commercial grill with charcoal, propane or natural gas — no wood.”

“The purpose of this burn ban is to restrict all open burning to protect human life and property. We will do this by reducing the risk of human initiated fires during the prolonged period of unusually high fire danger due to the low amount of precipitation,” he said.

“Due to the extensive drought conditions, many communities have had multiple calls for grass and brush fires,” said Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. “Because it’s so dry, often they are started by something as simple as someone tossing out a cigarette butt.”