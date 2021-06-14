Drought-like condtions, series of brush fires, lead to immediate burning ban across Kenosha County

Drought-like conditions and a series of recent brush fires led local fire officials to declare an immediate ban on outside burning in municipalities across Kenosha County.
The ban was ordered effective at 6 p.m. Monday in the City of Kenosha, joining bans in Village of Pleasant Prairie, the Village and Town of Somers, Town of Paris, Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Randall.
The City of Kenosha Fire Department will be enforcing this ban until further notice,” said Guy Santelli, division chief/fire prevention for the Kenosha Fire Department. “Recreational fires, as described in the ordinance, or open burns of any kind are not permitted. Cooking will be allowed on an electric grill or commercial grill with charcoal, propane or natural gas — no wood.”
“The purpose of this burn ban is to restrict all open burning to protect human life and property. We will do this by reducing the risk of human initiated fires during the prolonged period of unusually high fire danger due to the low amount of precipitation,” he said.
“Due to the extensive drought conditions, many communities have had multiple calls for grass and brush fires,” said Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. “Because it’s so dry, often they are started by something as simple as someone tossing out a cigarette butt.”
“You can use a charcoal grill, but be sure to be watchful for any embers,” Wilkinson said. “You can also use gas grills.”
Anyone using outside cooking appliances is urged to use extreme care and to be in attendance during the cooking process at all times.
Twin Lakes Fire Chief Stan Clause Jr. had announced a burning ban in that community on Thursday due to the ongoing dry conditions.
Park grills allowed
The county does not have the authority to impose burn bans, which are decided by the municipalities that run the fire departments.
Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said park outdoor grills can still be used, but with caution.
“The burn bans currently in effect in different municipalities across the county exempt enclosed cooking grills, so the grills in our parks remain available for use, but we urge extreme caution,” he said. “The same goes for the built-in fire pits in some of our park shelters — people may still use them, but please be extremely careful.
“With the very dry conditions that we now have, being careless could cause damage or, worse yet, injury.
“Park patrons who use grills are required to use designated hot charcoal containers for proper and safe disposal,” Collins added. “Please do not dispose of charcoal on the ground, in the woods or in dumpsters.”
Need ‘significant’ rain
The outdoor fire ban will remain in effect until such time as the area receives a “significant rainfall event,” Wilkinson said, indicating it would have to be enough moisture to alleviate dry conditions.
The National Weather Service in Sullivan reports that Southeast Wisconsin is 7 inches below normal year-to-date rainfall, compared to the annual average, and the Kenosha County area is already 2 inches below normal rainfall for the month of June.
The lack of rainfall, combined with many days with high temperatures reaching the low 90s, has created “severe” drought-like conditions, according to Aidan Kuroski, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“The concern is, if we continue to not get rain, it raises the possibility that our severe drought could turn into an extreme drought, which would trigger state restrictions like (the local) burning bans,” he said.
After a few days of cooler temperatures, the National Weather Service forecast calls for highs to return to the 90s by the end of the week, extending through the weekend.
“The next chance for rain is pretty spotty, but it’s Thursday into Friday and, based on how the weather pattern has been, might not develop into anything here,” Kuroski said. “That leaves the next best chance for rain at about next Monday and Tuesday.”
Any questions about the ban should be directed to local municipal officials. Wilkinson said any updates would also be posted to somers.org.