Early detection saves former Carthage College president

When Kenosha’s United Hospital System first purchased state-of-the art 64-slice heart scanning equipment in 2007, F. Gregory Campbell, then hospital board member and former president of Carthage College, signed on to try it himself.

“The machine was a huge capital expense and I wanted to see what we had authorized all this money for,” he said in a recent phone interview.

Now 81, Campbell says being “a guinea pig” for the then-new technology was a life-saving decision.

“At the time I was 67 and not on any medication, but I had borderline cholesterol numbers,” he said.

After the CT scan Campbell returned to his duties at Carthage. “Three hours later the hospital called to tell me to come in,” he said.

The radiologist had spotted a constriction and immediately sent Campbell for a heart catheterization test. The exam revealed a blockage of a primary artery often referred to as “the widow maker” for its reputation for causing heart failure without symptoms.

The obstruction was address by a stent to open the artery followed by a regimen of maintenance medications.