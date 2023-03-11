Although teachers and staff at Brass Community School have been greeted by coffee aromas coming from the teachers' lounge for years, the new coffee supplies and coffee-brewing equipment donated to the school have made that smell even sweeter.

After partnering with Kenosha's East View Coffee Company, Brass Community School staff start their day with freshly ground coffee made in new coffeemakers.

The partnership began after East View owner Jenny Ulbricht reached out to the Uptown-based school last fall to offer regular free supplies of coffee, along with new brewing equipment.

"She wanted to give back," said Alex Haubrich, Brass Community School's administrative specialist. "She wanted to partner with us as a thank you."

Ulbricht provide the school with two coffee pots, one for each teacher's lounge. She also makes regular deliveries of freshly ground coffee.

"She ... checks in with us, asks how we're doing, then and shows up and delivers some more (coffee)," said Brass Principal Joel Kaufmann. "We haven't been out since."

The coffee the school receives varies on what's being brewed at her shop and what's available to Ulbricht.

"I'm just very grateful that she reached out because again, it's the little things," Kaufmann said. "(Our staff) works hard, and it's nice to know that somebody's got your back, even if it's just a cup of coffee."

Ulbricht said she partnered with Brass after searching for nearby schools and receiving suggestions to work with the Brass School.

"We should all be supporting schools," she said.

The philosophy of philanthropy and giving back to the community is interwoven into East View's business, according to Ulbricht.

"It's small in the realm of things we can do," Ulbricht said. "It feels good. At the end of the day, it's just what I should be doing."

Kaufmann and Haubrich saidthey value the community connection they have with East View Coffee.

"We are the only public school in Kenosha that has the word "community" in our name, and having those partnerships, as small or as big as they are, impacts our students and the teaching. When when that happens, good things come from it," Kaufmann said. "We're just really appreciative of them connecting with us and being a partner. And if there's others that want to reach out and be partners with us, give us a call."