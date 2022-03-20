East-west highway expansion continues in Kenosha County

After Kenosha County completed the largest county trunk highway project in its history in 2021 — the expansion of Highway S — attention is turning this year to another high-profile, high-traffic location.

Beginning later this spring, contractors for the county will begin work on the expansion of Highway K (60th Street) from just west of Indian Trail High School and Academy to 94th Court.

This project will expand westward the four-lane, curb-and-gutter roadway that currently slims down to a two-lane, rural road near the Union Pacific Railroad crossing west of Indian Trail.

It will help to relieve traffic congestion in the area, improve safety and enhance drainage, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

“Like Highway S, this Highway K project is needed to keep up with current-day traffic demands,” Abongwa said. “While we realize the construction will cause some inconvenience in the short term, I’m confident drivers will come to appreciate this expanded east-west route in the long run.”

Highway S widening

The expanded Highway S opened fully in November 2021 to what seemed like universally favorable reviews, said County Executive Jim Kreuser.

That project involved transforming 3.6 miles of that road from a two-lane, rural road to a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

The project also added turn lanes at major intersections, new traffic signals, drainage enhancements, and an off-street multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Most importantly, it provided safer, more efficient ingress and egress to and from the fast-growing Village of Somers and the far-northwest side of the City of Kenosha, and the many businesses that are developing there,” Kreuser said. “The new Highway S will make a mark on that corner of our community just as Highway 165 did in Pleasant Prairie 30-plus years ago.”

Highway K project

Similar to the intersection improvements on Highway S, this year’s Highway K project will include the addition of turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals at the often-busy intersection at Highway H (88th Avenue).

An off-street, multiuse path will also be added to the north of the expanded roadway, connecting the residential neighborhoods in that area to Indian Trail and Mahone Middle School.

Work on the project began this winter, with the start of utility relocations. Construction is anticipated to begin later in the spring, with completion by late this year.

A future phase of the project, continuing the Highway K expansion west from 94th Court to near I-94, is tentatively budgeted for construction in 2024.

Highway 50 work

This year’s Highway K work comes as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is growing closer to its completion of an ongoing expansion of Highway 50 (75th Street).

Work this year on that project will focus on expanding the roadway from four to six lanes between 88th and 57th avenues, and rebuilding the existing four-lane roadway between 57th and 43rd avenues. The portion from 88th Avenue west to 117th Avenue was largely completed in 2021.

The Highway 50 project also includes adding off-street sidewalk and bicycle accommodations all the way to the I-94 East Frontage Road.

