Easter events for families start April 2

As we get closer to Easter on April 17, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

April 2: At New Life Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave. in Kenosha. 9 to 11 a.m. Admission is free. Register at newlifekenosha.org/easter4kids.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 2: At Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Ave. in Racine. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 for the egg hunt and craft. Photos with the Easter Bunny are $10. Note: This is a no-dog event.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 2: Burlington High School gym, 400 McCanna Parkway in Burlington. Starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free. Participants are asked to bring a canned good or toiletry item to de donated to Love Inc. The egg hunt (for ages 11 and younger) includes a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, a coloring station, face painting, bunny tattoos and free prizes. Presented by student leaders in the Driven Leadership Program.

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA

April 2: RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St. in Kenosha. 10 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Storyteller "Miss Lisa" will be reading books throughout the whole event. Kids of all ages can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make some crafts and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun Easter theme. (Note: There will not be any religious themes, just bunnies, eggs and spring.) A special "bunny" guest will join the fun at 11:30 a.m.

SMALL BUSINESS BUNNY HOP

April 9: The new Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop -- which organizers are calling "a twist on the former Easter Parade and Egg Hunt" -- runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are welcome to visit 31 participating businesses to collect Easter eggs. Eggs filled with candy and stickers are available for children, and eggs featuring coupons and special offers will be available for adults. Some of the venues will also be offering additional activities or deals during the event. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the list of participating businesses. Note: Eggs will be available while supplies last.

The event also includes a giveaway. Spend $50 in Downtown Kenosha during the event and enter to win a $200 Downtown Kenosha Gift Card. To enter: Save your receipt(s), complete the entry form and upload a copy of your $50 receipt(s) from Downtown Kenosha businesses during the event. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the entry form link.

SENSE-ATIONAL EASTER EGG HUNT

April 9: Hope City Church will host its first SENSE-ational Easter Egg Hunt for families of children with special needs at Racine's Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Participants will have the opportunity to hunt for 2,000 eggs and explore sensory areas in a stress-free, accepting space. Children with special needs, along with their siblings and parents/guardians can participate in this hunt.

The day will be comprised of four different time slots — 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m., 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

Each 45-minute time slot will bring the children through the story of Easter while hunting for eggs. Participants will have an opportunity to explore areas of touch, taste, smell, sound and sight through sensory-driven activities. Activities include cookie decorating, making egg shakers, exploring sensory bins and taking a moment to stop for prayer. For the sense of sight, there are even opportunities to hunt for eggs in a special blacklight room.

Each station will have an activity leader, activity crew and sanitation crew to ensure a safe and clean environment. There is no admission fee, but registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/38bHb9Z.

FUN WITH PETER RABBIT

April 9-10, 15-16: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its Fun with Peter Rabbit Experience and Easter egg hunt, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. The cost is $15 per person. Activities include storytelling and pictures with Peter Rabbit (bring a camera), a surprise goodie bag, cookie and apple cider, goat food to feed the goats, pony rides, a Bunnyville Egg Hunt, visits with farmyard animals and "farm park fun."

Reservations are required. Call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com. Shows are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 9-10 and 15-16.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 10: Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave. in Bristol. 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Note: This is for children ages 12 and younger. Hosted by Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 79.

EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

April 16: Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road in Lyons. The breakfast is 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and $4 for children (12 and younger). The egg hunt is at noon. Admission is free. The event includes a raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

ZOO EGGSTRAVAGANZA

April 16: The Racine Zoo's Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for "cluck-cluck doors" throughout the zoo to collect candy; a "trunk hunt" (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts-to-go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for a $5 fee. Activities are include with zoo admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $9 for youth (ages 3-15) and $5 for members of the military. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 16: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road in Wind Lake. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be games, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt.

