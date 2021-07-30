 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eckhart 65th wedding anniversary
0 Comments

Eckhart 65th wedding anniversary

  • 0

Lifelong Kenosha County residents Ronald and Beverly Eckhart of Trevor will celebrate their 65th wedding anniverary on Aug. 4. In honor of the event, their children will host a family picnic at their daughter's home on Aug. 8.

Beverly Ann Fields met Ronald Eckhart at a dance at Central High School. They were married on Aug. 4, 1956, at Zion Evengelical Lutheran Church in Bristol. They have lived in Kenosha for the past 65 years.

They have four children: Doreen (Myron) Daniels of Salem; Jeffrey Eckhart of Wheatland; David (Teresa) Eckhart of Kansasville; and Ron Jr. (Debbie) of Caledonia. They have eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ronald worked at Snap-on, retiring in 1999. Beverly retired from Nestle in 2000.

They are members of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Antioch, Ill.

Ronald and Beverly  say the key to a lasting relationship is love and respect of each other, doing things together, and family ties with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert