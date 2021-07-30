Eckhart 65th wedding anniversary

Lifelong Kenosha County residents Ronald and Beverly Eckhart of Trevor will celebrate their 65th wedding anniverary on Aug. 4. In honor of the event, their children will host a family picnic at their daughter's home on Aug. 8.

Beverly Ann Fields met Ronald Eckhart at a dance at Central High School. They were married on Aug. 4, 1956, at Zion Evengelical Lutheran Church in Bristol. They have lived in Kenosha for the past 65 years.

They have four children: Doreen (Myron) Daniels of Salem; Jeffrey Eckhart of Wheatland; David (Teresa) Eckhart of Kansasville; and Ron Jr. (Debbie) of Caledonia. They have eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ronald worked at Snap-on, retiring in 1999. Beverly retired from Nestle in 2000.

They are members of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Antioch, Ill.

Ronald and Beverly say the key to a lasting relationship is love and respect of each other, doing things together, and family ties with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

