Editorial: Candidates can kick you off their campaign social media

It’s a famous moment in Ronald Reagan’s ascent to the presidency, the stuff of presidential campaign lore.

On Feb. 23, 1980, a Republican presidential debate was held in New Hampshire. Reagan campaign money financed the debate, but The Telegraph of Nashua, N.H., set the ground rules and invited only the front-runners, Reagan and George H.W. Bush, the Associated Press reported. At the start of the debate, Reagan insisted all the GOP candidates should participate.

Jon Breen, executive editor of The Telegraph and the debate’s moderator, disagreed and finally asked that Reagan’s microphone be turned off.

Reagan fired back: “I am paying for this microphone, Mr. Green.”

The future 40th president may have erred on the editor’s name, but he asserted a principle that remains in effect today: When it’s your campaign — or, in Reagan’s case, a debate that your campaign financed — you get to set the ground rules.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has been blocking critics, including conservatives, on his official campaign Facebook page, a move that his office says is legal, citing guidance from the Legislature’s attorneys.

Vos’ campaign Facebook page is just that, his campaign page. Vos contends that it is legal to block members of the public from an official campaign’s social media pages, as an elected official’s office and his/her campaign are separate entities.

Sharing Vos’ campaign’s point of view: The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

“Does the First Amendment prevent public officials from ‘blocking’ members of the public from their private social media?” ACLU of Wisconsin addresses this question in an online Q&A. “Short answer: No.

“People don’t lose their free speech rights just by virtue of gaining public office. If public officials are using social media as private persons, the First Amendment protects their right to limit their audience and curate the messages on the page, just like any other private person.”

It’s the reason campaign activities are separated from an incumbent elected official’s government activities: People must be able to discern which is which.

While a legislator’s incumbency is, of course, known as they seek re-election, the campaign’s social-media pages are, as the ACLU points out, the activity of a private person.

We agree that elected officials should be able to block people from their campaign’s social media if they choose to do so.

They’re obligated to let people comment on their official government accounts. “If social media is used by a public official to conduct government business, blocking members of the public from seeing the site or from posting comments may violate the First Amendment,” the ACLU of Wisconsin says. “Blocking people from a site used for government business because of the views they hold or express is particularly likely to violate the First Amendment.”

But the campaign social media is not a public venue in the same sense. It’s where a candidate makes their case for election or re-election. They’re not obligated to let someone post their criticism of the candidate on the campaign page. The critic is free to do that on their own Facebook page, Twitter account or other social-media site.

Speaker Vos, it should be pointed out, is just the most recent example. If Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, were to find an objectionable comment on her campaign’s social media, we would agree she’s within her rights to ban that commenter from the campaign portion of the website.

When it comes to campaign social media, in an important sense, the candidate is paying for the microphone.

