Editorial: Emanuel’s past complicating ambassadorial nomination

He resisted release of the shooting video until he was elected to his second term. Despite Emanuel’s best efforts, a judge ordered the video’s release, dooming his plans for a third term as mayor.

For those who do not recall, the video revealed a horrific display of unjustifiable use of deadly force. McDonald was shot 16 times by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

It was not until after the video’s release that Van Dyke was charged in the case. Convicted of second-degree murder, he was sentenced to 81 months in prison.

In a recent story about the controversial nomination, The Washington Post wrote charitably that Emanuel was criticized “over his handling of the deadly shooting.”

Actually, he was criticized for trying to cover up what occurred to enhance his electoral prospects in the 2015 mayor race.

While despicable, it was not surprising. Emanuel is a master politician to whom the ends justify the means.

That will help him because he’s plugged in to congressional Democrats as a consequence of having served both in the U.S. House of Representatives and as White House chief of staff under President Obama.