Educators Credit Union members earned Member Loyalty payout of more than $5 million

Throughout 2022, Educators Credit Union members earned a record $5.1 million through the Member Loyalty payout program, building their reward each month based on the products and services they used.

“We are honored that our members would choose Educators to be their credit union, and Member Loyalty is our way of saying thank you,” said Linda Hoover, CEO and president of Educators Credit Union. “Everything we do is with the financial success of our members in mind, and we are excited to give back to members in this way.”

Members were also able to track their reward amount, discover how their reward was developed and learn how to earn an even bigger reward before the annual payout on Dec. 1 using the Member Loyalty Tool in online and mobile banking.

Because Educators Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, it is one of the ways profits are returned to members.

Over the past five years, Educators Credit Union has paid out more than $20.6 million with Member Loyalty. To learn more, visit www.ecu.com/member-loyalty.